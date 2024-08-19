What: Live Expert Panel on Trending Back to School News
Teachers, students, and their parents are navigating sensitive subjects such as phone bans, political polarization, and debates over curriculum and teaching methods. Binghamton University experts will discuss the controversies looming over our schools in a live Q&A with media covering the issues.
Who: Binghamton University Faculty
- Suzanne McLeod, PhD, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership
- Lightning Jay, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Teaching Learning and Educational Leadership
- Kathleen Provinzano, PhD, Associate Professor CCPA Social Work
When: August 27th, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT
Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room (address will be included in follow-up email)