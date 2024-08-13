Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (Aug. 13, 2024) — Hair is as unique as its wearer, making care an important aspect in one’s overall health and wellness routine. From understanding your hair type to learning the best shampooing technique (yes, there is one!), proper care can prevent certain types of hair loss and leave your hair looking healthier than ever.

"An optimal hair care routine isn’t just about keeping your hair looking its best,” said Deeptej Singh, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Albuquerque, N.M. “It also prevents damage and promotes growth, ensuring your hair stays strong and resilient.”

To keep your hair healthy and looking good, Dr. Singh and the AAD recommend following these tips:

Learn your hair type. Whether you have curly, straight, coarse, fine, or another type of hair, there are products and routines that will work for you. Choose hair care products that say they’re made for your hair type. You may see hair types described by numbers and letters, going from fine, straight hair to thick, tightly coiled hair.

Wash your hair based on how often it gets dirty or oily. If you have straight hair and an oily scalp, you may want to shampoo every day. If your hair is dry, textured, curly, or thick, shampoo when needed — at least once every 2 to 3 weeks as needed. If you see flakes in your hair, common reasons could be not shampooing frequently enough, or not using the right conditioner, oil, or scalp moisturizer for your hair type.

Apply shampoo to your scalp, instead of the entire length of your hair. This way, you cleanse and wash away built-up products, dead skin, and excess oil, but avoid drying your hair too much.

Use conditioner after washing. Conditioner moisturizes and detangles your hair and makes it easier to manage. If you have fine or straight hair, apply conditioner to the ends of your hair. However, if your hair is dry or curly, apply conditioner to the entire length of your hair.

Be gentle with your hair. Hair is delicate when it's wet, so use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush to detangle wet hair. Slowly comb the ends of your hair first then keep combing higher to detangle your hair with minimal damage. If you have thick or curly hair, the best time to comb is in the shower before rinsing out your conditioner. Wrap your hair with a towel or t-shirt to gently absorb the moisture, as roughly rubbing your hair dry can cause damage.

Protect your hair from heat — no matter your hair type, excessive heat can cause damage. Limit blow drying and use of tools like flat or curling irons. Use low or medium heat settings and a product to protect your hair from the heat.

“If you notice any issues with your hair health, a board-certified dermatologist can recommend personalized hair care routines based on a person’s hair type, scalp condition, and any underlying medical issues or conditions,” said Dr. Singh. “We can advise patients on the effectiveness and safety of various types of products and ingredients, helping them to choose the best options for their needs.”

These tips are demonstrated in “Tips for healthy hair,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Your Dermatologist Knows” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair, and nails.

For more hair care tips and to treat hair and scalp conditions, partner with a board-certified dermatologist. To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.

