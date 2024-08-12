Newswise — Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah (the U) are proud to announce the induction of two physician-scientists, Heloisa Soares, MD, PhD, and Skyler Johnson, MD, as members of The Society of Huntsman Translational Scholars.

The Society of Huntsman Translational Scholars supports scientists who focus on translating research discoveries made in the lab into innovations that improve outcomes for cancer patients. Scholars receive financial support for their scientific work, have opportunities for mentorship, and collaborate with other society members in advancing scientific discoveries.

“The Society of Huntsman Translational Scholars was created to recognize scientists who are bridging the gap by bringing laboratory research discoveries to the patient bedside,” says Neli Ulrich, PhD, executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the U. “Scholars are selected because they exemplify our mission.”

2024 Huntsman Translational Scholars:

Heloisa Soares, MD, PhD

Medical Oncologist, focusing on gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine cancers

Director, Neuroendocrine Tumor Program

Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine at the U

Leader, Neuroendocrine Tumor Destination Care Program

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized alongside such esteemed colleagues who are all working towards the same goal: translating scientific discoveries into tangible benefits for patients. The collaborative spirit at Huntsman Cancer Institute fosters this mission, and I'm grateful to be part of such a remarkable and supportive community.”

Skyler Johnson, MD

Physician, Department of Radiation Oncology at Huntsman Cancer Institute

Associate member, Cancer Control and Population Sciences Program

Chair, Genitourinary Disease Center’s Community Outreach, Engagement, and Communications Committee

Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology at the U

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this award and to be named to this distinguished society. It not only provides an invaluable opportunity to further our research, it also represents the hard work, dedication, and passion that my team and I have for helping cancer patients. This is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collaborative spirit and relentless dedication of my colleagues, mentors, and the incredible teams at Huntsman Cancer Institute. I am profoundly grateful for this recognition and excited about the possibilities it brings.”

About Huntsman Cancer Center at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. With a legacy of innovative cancer research, groundbreaking discoveries, and world-class patient care, we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed, treated, and survived. Huntsman Cancer Institute focuses on delivering the highest standard of care and the most advanced treatments, ensuring world-class cancer care is available to all communities in the area we serve. We have more than 300 open clinical trials and 250 research teams studying cancer at any given time. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center. Our scientists are world-renowned for understanding how cancer begins and using that knowledge to develop innovative approaches to treat each patient’s unique disease. Huntsman Cancer Institute was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.