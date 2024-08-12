Newswise — Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided updated recommendations for physicians on how to help manage pain associated with intrauterine device insertions (IUDs). These devices are the third most common form of birth control in the United States. Sheila Mody, MD, family planning specialist with UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss the new guidelines and pain management options currently available for patients.

Bio: Sheila Mody, MD, is a family planning specialist with a focus in contraceptive counseling for women with complex medical conditions. Her interests include educating patients on the use of long-acting reversible contraception and early pregnancy management.

Mody has conducted several contraceptive clinical trials. Her primary research is on exploring whether electronic medical records can improve contraceptive utilization among women prescribed teratogenic medications. She has also studied contraceptive utilization among women who undergo renal or liver transplants.