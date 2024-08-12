Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 13, 2024 – The Wistar Institute and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, announced that Wistar has signed a lease for new laboratory and office space at uCity Square in Philadelphia to expand its capacity and resources essential for making groundbreaking discoveries that advance human health. Research teams from Wistar will move to 25,000 square feet of space on the 14th floor at 3675 Market Street later this month. The building is located within the dynamic uCity Square Knowledge Community being developed by Wexford and its partners the University City Science Center and Ventas, Inc. “Wistar is excited to expand its research and administrative presence into uCity Square by joining Philadelphia’s most diverse and dynamic community of university and commercial research activity,” said Dr. Dario C. Altieri, president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor, at The Wistar Institute. “Establishing our new HIV Cure and Viral Diseases Center here allows us to attract the best talent, collaborate with new partners in industry and academia, and deliver the breakthrough new discoveries for which Wistar has been known for the last 130 years.”

The expansion marks an exciting new chapter in Wistar’s storied history as the nation’s first independent nonprofit institution devoted exclusively to foundational biomedical research and training. With this move, Wistar will have additional capacity for research on both its current campus and in uCity Square. This strategic expansion complements Wistar’s facilities at nearby 3601 Spruce Street, by providing its scientists with convenient, flexible, move-in ready lab spaces and direct access to state-of-the-art resources and shared facilities including CIC’s Innovation Labs, Charles River Laboratories CRADL facility, and the regular platform of programming offered by the Science Center, Wexford, and their other collaborators.

"We are thrilled that The Wistar Institute has chosen to expand to uCity Square, reinforcing our community as a premiere location to attract talent and accelerate innovation,” said Pete Cramer, Vice President and Market Executive at Wexford Science & Technology. “Wistar is a pioneering, forward-thinking, and accomplished institution within Philadelphia’s life sciences ecosystem and truly embodies our community’s culture of collaboration and innovation. We could not be more excited to support Wistar’s growth and look forward to its next generation of new discoveries."

This announcement further expands the collaboration between Wistar and uCity Square. Earlier this year, Wistar, along with PIDC, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, announced the first-ever, multi-employer workforce recruitment plan for the Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Program. It is currently underway with uCity Square tenant Integral Molecular and Navy Yard tenant Iovance Biotherapeutics. The 24-week paid training program begins with 10 weeks of evening classes at Wistar focused on preparing participants with a foundation in cellular and molecular biology as applicable to the life science industry. After the first 10 weeks, participants will take part in a full-time, hands-on laboratory orientation at Wistar before transitioning to externships at Integral Molecular at uCity Square or the Iovance iCTC (Cell Therapy Center) at the Navy Yard. Upon successful completion of the training program, applicants will have an opportunity to interview for open positions with Integral Molecular or Iovance Biotherapeutics with roles starting at $21/hour.

