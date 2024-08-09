Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. August 9, 2024 – For children and teens continuing school during cancer treatment, the start of the school year is a great time to bring a sense of normalcy back into their lives. It is also important to embrace healthy habits to reduce the likelihood of health-related challenges. Peter Cole, MD, chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health shares tips for a healthy start to a new school year.

1. Prioritize the basics: sleep, exercise and nutrition

For children going through cancer treatment, being by their support network with more opportunity for activities and physical exercise can be a welcome break from a hospital setting and may help with some treatment side effects. Balanced meals rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients improve brain function, provide sustained energy throughout the day and support proper growth and development. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that children ages 6 through 12 sleep 9 to 12 hours per night. Teens should get 8-10 hours of sleep.

2. Communicate with your child’s school

First, communicate with your child’s doctors to learn about how treatment may impact your child’s energy level and ability to do schoolwork. Tell your child’s teachers and principals about your child’s medical situation. You may need to let your school know of any medications your child takes, and make arrangements with the school nurse to administer any medications if needed. Continue to keep the school updated on your child’s health status and any changes in their treatment.

3. See your pediatrician

A visit to the pediatrician before starting school can ensure that a child with cancer receives comprehensive care and the appropriate support to safely reintegrate back into the school environment.

4. Make sure vaccinations are up to date

Children undergoing cancer treatment can have a weakened immune system, making them more susceptible to infections. Staying up to date with recommended vaccines, when appropriate, can provide critical protection. Some immunizations might be delayed or modified depending on your child’s treatment plan. New Jersey schools require specific immunizations based on age. View the full list of vaccinations required for all grades in the state.

5. Remind your child about healthy habits to prevent spreading germs

Children in cancer treatment are at a higher risk for infection. Help prevent the spread of germs by reminding your child not share drinks and to wash their hands frequently, especially before eating, after using the bathroom and after coughing or sneezing.

6. Monitor your child’s health and wellbeing.

Watch for signs of illness (cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, etc.) Other important parts of your child’s health include their cognitive (learning and thinking) development, social and emotional growth, and mental health. Some treatments may cause a decrease in memory or other learning difficulties.

7. Provide a support system

Let your child know that their medical team will take care of them and that you will provide support. Children with cancer face unique challenges and adjustments, but can be very resilient. Encourage your child to share their feelings and experiences, make time to listen actively and validate their emptions, and demonstrate healthy ways to handle stress and challenges.

Dr. Cole is the Embrace Kids Foundation Endowed Chair of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health, the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is also the Director of the New Jersey Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Research Center of Excellence (NJ PHORCE) at Rutgers Cancer Institute and Professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.