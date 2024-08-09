Newswise — Congratulations to Chula students from the Faculty of Architecture for receiving awards at three international design competitions for their outstanding designs:

Mr. Natthaphat Chotananwut, a second-year student, won the “Buildner Student Award” from “The Legendary Highway 14,” a global competition in South Dakota, USA, with his project “Archiving Decay: Institutionalization of the Forgotten”. The project presents a new landmark for De Smet, which is to educate tourists about South Dakota’s landscape and history. It serves as both a watchtower for the Big Slough ecosystem and a monument to the abandoned cities and houses across the state.

Read more at https://www.arch.chula.ac.th/web2017/index.php?view=eventInfo&id=864

Miss Nada Ruengchinda, a second-year student in the International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), won third runner-up in the 12th Asian Contest of Architectural Rookie’s Award (ACARA 2023), organized by the Asia United Architecture Association: AUA) under the concept of “Naturally Circular” to promote architectural education by stimulating creativity and friendliness. The winning project “Prairie Motion” is an observation tower that offers an experience of combining living organisms with nature by using biomaterials such as bioplastics for dissolvable enclosures. The design emphasizes the adaptation of humans and animals to the environment.

Read more at https://www.arch.chula.ac.th/web2017/index.php?view=eventInfo&id=866

Mr. Ananthasit Techarattanasirikun, Miss Jidapa Sanidvong na Ayuthaya, Miss Nichamon Yamkanchan and Miss Raksita Jinbutr, students of the Department of Industrial Design, won the “Game/Toy Design Winners” award from the “D’source DIC-BHU SDGs Design Challenge B (DDSDC-B),” organized by IDC School of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India. Their board game design, “ECO CAMP OUT! Choose Craft Camp” focuses on addressing and solving problems related to the 8 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Sustainable Design course.

Read more about the competition at: DDSDC-B Results