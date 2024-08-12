Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (August 12, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center announces the launch of its new Pelvic Floor Therapy program, designed to offer specialized care for individuals of all ages and genders suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction.

The Pelvic Floor Therapy program at Pascack Valley Medical Center is tailored to provide patients with personalized and comprehensive care. Led by a team of dedicated pelvic health therapists, the program begins with a detailed assessment to customize treatment plans addressing specific patient needs and concerns. Initial evaluations may include a comprehensive history review, biofeedback assessment of pelvic floor muscles, internal examination, and initiation of a tailored home exercise program.

"This new service underscores our commitment to advancing patient care through innovative healthcare solutions," said Francesca Martinez, chief nursing officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. "Pelvic floor dysfunction can significantly impact quality of life, and our goal is to provide a pathway to improved health and well-being for our patients. By offering a comprehensive and personalized approach to treatment, we aim to address this condition effectively and compassionately."

The addition of this service line stands as a testament to the hospital's dedication to innovation, patient care, and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

To learn more about the hospital’s Center for Rehabilitation services visit www.pascackmedicalcenter.com or call (201) 781-1453.

