Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (August 13, 2024) — Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center announces the integration of the NM 830, a state-of-the-art dual-head SPECT system from GE Healthcare, into its suite of advanced imaging equipment. This revolutionary system is set to redefine diagnostic imaging standards by delivering unparalleled image quality and efficiency.

The NM 830 represents a significant advancement in medical imaging technology. SPECT systems utilize gamma rays to create detailed, three-dimensional images of the internal structures of the body. By detecting the gamma rays emitted from a radioactive agent injected into the patient, SPECT systems provide critical insights into the physiological functions and anatomical structures, aiding in the precise diagnosis and treatment planning for various conditions. Designed with both technologists and patients in mind, it streamlines workflow for technologists, ensuring smoother operations, while providing doctors with high-fidelity images crucial for accurate diagnoses. Patients will benefit from improved lesion detectability and reduced radiation exposure or scan durations, enhancing overall safety and comfort.

"This new technology marks a pivotal moment for Pascack Valley Medical Center and our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to our community," remarked Michael Bell, CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center. "With the NM 830, residents can access cutting-edge diagnostic imaging without leaving their community. It underscores our dedication to delivering accessible, high-quality care right here at home."

George Ferrone, M.D., medical director of Radiology at Pascack Valley Medical Center, emphasized the transformative impact of the NM 830 on patient outcomes. "The NM 830's advanced capabilities empower our team to diagnose conditions with unprecedented precision," noted Dr. Ferrone. "By enhancing diagnostic accuracy, we can expedite treatment planning and significantly improve the health and well-being of the populations we serve."

The introduction of the NM 830 reaffirms Pascack Valley Medical Center's position at the forefront of medical innovation, poised to elevate standards of care and ensure optimal patient outcomes for years to come.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, a center for joint replacement, a wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

###