Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – August 8th, 2024) -- The Joint Commission has awarded core certification for spinal surgery to Mercy Medical Center for demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization that accredits and certifies healthcare organizations and programs in the United States.

During the core certification process, the neurosurgery and spine surgical teams with Mercy’s Maryland Spine Center and Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Center underwent an intensive in-person site visit. The surveyor evaluated Mercy on the coordination of care within the hospital’s spine programs, emphasizing the high level of care provided for surgical spinal patients.

Mercy was assessed on meeting patient needs through safe and accessible facilities, patient-specific therapy, patient outcome data, evidence-based interventions, staff and patient education, and the patient’s participation in care. The review highlighted the strong commitment to patient care by the leaders and staff in nursing, pre-operative care, the operating room, the post-anesthesia care unit, rehabilitation, and the clinic.

“Mercy’s 150-year tradition of providing quality patient care is reflected in the hospital’s latest accolade, the Joint Commission’s core certification of Mercy for its work in spine surgery. Every individual involved in this process, including all those who dedicate themselves daily to the care of our spine patients, should be immensely proud of their contributions,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

The Joint Commission certification demonstrates a commitment to upholding clinical practice guidelines and the highest standards. To maintain this certification, each center is required to submit outcome data and progress reviews on a regular basis and undergo a full review of services to ensure compliance every two years. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care professionals and providers, measurement experts and patients.

