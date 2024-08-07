Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Genome-wide association study of exercise-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy and the construction of predictive model

Authors: Xiaolin Yang, Yanchun Li, Tao Mei, Jiayan Duan, Xu Yan, Lars McNaughton, Zihong He

From the authors: “We identified genetic variants that underlie [resistance training] or [high-intensity interval training]-induced muscle hypertrophy and established them as pivotal factors influencing the response regardless of the training type. The genetic-phenotype predictive model developed has the potential to identify non-responders or individuals with low responsiveness before engaging in exercise training.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics, August 2024

