Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – Karen Fleming has been elected President-elect of the Biophysical Society (BPS). She will assume the office of President-elect at the 2025 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California and begin her term as President during the 2026 Annual Meeting in San Francisco, California.

Fleming is a Professor of Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame before going on to achieve a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Georgetown University Medical Center. In addition to her commitment to research, Fleming has dedicated significant time and energy to serving the greater scientific community through her volunteer leadership efforts.

“The nature and face of science continues to evolve at a rapid pace and as your newly elected future President, I feel a distinct honor and responsibility as I prepare to take the reins and add to this global scientific community we so cherish,” said Fleming. “My plans for my tenure include strengthening the public face of science to allow for educated, informed decisions to be made, to set a plan for navigating new technologies for the betterment of scientific discovery and to ensure our professional organization continues to grow and expand in support of its membership. I look forward to expanding and sharing that vision during my presidency.”

Samantha Harris of the University of Arizona was elected to a second term as Council Treasurer, while four Society members were also elected to serve on Council. They are:

Silvia Cavagnero, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Theanne Griffith, University of California, Davis, USA

Renae Ryan, University of Sydney, Australia

Ryota Iino, Institute for Molecular Science, Japan

Each will serve a three-year term, beginning on February 18, 2025.

###

The Biophysical Society, founded in 1958, is a professional, scientific society established to lead an innovative global community working at the interface of the physical and life sciences, across all levels of complexity, and to foster the dissemination of that knowledge. The Society promotes growth in this expanding field through its Annual Meeting, publications, and outreach activities. Its 6,500 members are located throughout the world, where they teach and conduct research in colleges, universities, laboratories, government agencies, and industry.