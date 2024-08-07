Newswise — Article title: ASP210: a potent oligonucleotide-based inhibitor effective against TKI-resistant CML cells



Authors: Veronika Nemethova, Petra Babiakova, Boglarka Teglasova, Lucia Uhelska, Andrea Babelova, Michal Selc, Kristina Jakic, Ondrej Mitrovsky, Denisa Myslivcova, Marketa Zackova, Alexandra Poturnayova, Angelika Batorova, Lubos Drgona, Filip Razga



From the authors: “The present findings suggest that ASP210 is a promising therapeutic avenue for patients with [chronic myelogenous leukemia] who fail to respond to [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] therapy.”



This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.