Research Alert
Newswise — Article title: ASP210: a potent oligonucleotide-based inhibitor effective against TKI-resistant CML cells
Authors: Veronika Nemethova, Petra Babiakova, Boglarka Teglasova, Lucia Uhelska, Andrea Babelova, Michal Selc, Kristina Jakic, Ondrej Mitrovsky, Denisa Myslivcova, Marketa Zackova, Alexandra Poturnayova, Angelika Batorova, Lubos Drgona, Filip Razga
From the authors: “The present findings suggest that ASP210 is a promising therapeutic avenue for patients with [chronic myelogenous leukemia] who fail to respond to [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] therapy.”
This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, July 2024