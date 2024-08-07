Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Time-restricted feeding reveals a role for neural respiratory clocks in optimizing daily ventilatory-metabolic coupling in mice.

Authors: Aaron A. Jones, Gabriella M. Marino, Deanna M. Arble

From the authors: “We find that central circadian timing synergizes with metabolism to optimize the daily rhythm in [minute ventilation (V̇e)] and that misalignment of these variables alters the daily V̇e rhythm.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, July 2024

