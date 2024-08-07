Newswise — Article title: Endogenous activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha in proximal tubule cells in counteracting phosphate toxicity



Authors: Yusuke Katsuma, Isao Matsui, Ayumi Matsumoto, Hiroki Okushima, Atsuhiro Imai, Yusuke Sakaguchi, Takeshi Yamamoto, Masayuki Mizui, Shohei Uchinomiya, Hisakazu Kato, Akio Ojida, Seiji Takashima, Kazunori Inoue, Yoshitaka Isaka



From the authors: “Our study demonstrated that metabolic reprogramming via endogenous activation of [peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α] in the [proximal tubular epithelial cells] is critical for counteracting phosphate toxicity.”



This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.