Newswise — A new study suggests drinking two or more cups of coffee per day was associated with a nearly 30% decreased risk of dementia over a 7-year period. Moderate tea drinking was also associated with a lower risk of dementia, according to the study authors.



This research and other studies suggest that a morning cup of Java or two could actually be healthy. Other evidence suggests that coffee may protect against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease as well as Type 2 Diabetes.



Rob van Dam, a professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, has done research on coffee and the risk of diabetes. He can discuss the new research and talk about how coffee consumption can be part of a healthy lifestyle.



