Newswise — Article title: Activation of alveolar epithelial ER stress by β-coronavirus infection disrupt surfactant homeostasis in mice: implications for COVID-19 respiratory failure



Authors: Aditi Murthy, Luis R. Rodriguez, Thalia Dimopoulos, Sarah Bui, Swati Iyer, Katrina Chavez, Yaniv Tomer, Valsamma Abraham, Charlotte Cooper, David M. Renner, Jeremy B. Katzen, Ian D. Bentley, Samir N. Ghadiali, Joshua A. Englert, Susan R. Weiss, Michael F. Beers



From the authors: “Our results offer a mechanistic link between SARS-CoV-2 infection, [alveolar type 2] cell biology, and respiratory failure.”



This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.