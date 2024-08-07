Newswise — Article title: Oxygen fluctuations in the brain and periphery induced by intravenous fentanyl: effects of dose and drug experience



Authors: Shinbe Choi, Michael R. Noya, Eugene A. Kiyatkin



From the authors: “We report that fentanyl’s effects are highly dose-dependent, drawing attention to the importance of better characterization to adequately respond in emergent cases of illicit fentanyl misuse.”



This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.