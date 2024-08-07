Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Oxygen fluctuations in the brain and periphery induced by intravenous fentanyl: effects of dose and drug experience

Authors: Shinbe Choi, Michael R. Noya, Eugene A. Kiyatkin

From the authors: “We report that fentanyl’s effects are highly dose-dependent, drawing attention to the importance of better characterization to adequately respond in emergent cases of illicit fentanyl misuse.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology, August 2024

