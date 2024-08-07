Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (August 7, 2024) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has awarded the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) a $2 million grant over five years. The grant will support RSNA’s program, “Global Health Initiative: Access to Radiology,” aimed at improving patient care in low- to middle-resourced countries and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

“Our specialty is central to health care, and it is critical for us to engage a global audience of radiology experts to help advance training, education, technical assistance and leadership opportunities, particularly in underserved regions,” said Jorge A. Soto, M.D., RSNA Board liaison for international affairs. “This grant will enable RSNA to further its mission to promote excellence in patient care and improve health care access throughout the world. RSNA continues to create opportunities for radiologists to connect and collaborate with government, health care and industry leaders.”

This is the second NNSA grant awarded to RSNA. A previous grant of $1 million over three years funded the successful deployment of the RSNA Global Learning Center (GLC) at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. It also helped support RSNA’s “Building Connections Across the Americas: Addressing Access to Radiology” program.

Designed to expand radiology education across the world and foster international collaborations, RSNA’s Global Learning Center (GLC) program is a mission-based program that partners with established radiology departments in low- or middle-resource countries and aims to offer ongoing education and support, improve patient care and increase access to technology. The “Across the Americas” program was developed to cultivate global partnerships and improve health equity, access, safety and patient care in South, Central and North America.

“Global Health Initiative: Access to Radiology” focuses on key projects aimed at improving patient care in underserved regions. Funding for the program will support a new RSNA GLC, as well as the Society’s Across Africa and Asia conference series to expand access to care and provide continued support for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Sub Saharan Africa. Additional events will take RSNA’s empowering education to targeted locations around the world.

“With a strong foundation already established in Tanzania, RSNA will help develop an enhanced GLC Cancer Collaborative at the Muhimbili National Hospital, strengthening the facility’s connection to the Ocean Road Cancer Institute, also in Dar es Salaam,” Dr. Soto said. “This will improve women’s access to health care in the region by expanding training and networking for regional radiologists and radiology technicians.”

To learn more about RSNA global initiatives, visit RSNA.org/GLC.

