Newswise — CLEVELAND–University Hospitals (UH) pharmacy leadership team has received the 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award from Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, for its demonstrated exceptional leadership and success in creating a pharmacy organization that delivers differentiated value for patients. The High-Value Pharmacy Award recognizes superior performance and operations from across Premier’s membership of more than 4,350 hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations.

The team’s recognized efforts include:

Implementing a standard process for opportunity identification, savings monitoring, and contracting

Publishing in peer-reviewed journals on biosimilar savings and strategy best practices (Am J Health-Syst Pharm. 2022;79:268-275. https://academic.oup.com/ajhp/article-abstract/79/4/268/6424422?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

Serving as a founding member of the wholesaler distribution review with Premier’s SURPASS® program, which is designed to drive additional value through purchasing volume and commitment.

Developing a standard evaluation process of 503b vendors

Leveraging Premier’s Service Line Analytics (SLA) technology for utilization benchmarking

UH pharmacy leaders engaging in Premier committees and sharing experiences and best practices with other Premier members.

“Congratulations to the UH pharmacy leadership team for their exceptional performance that led to this recognition,” said UH Chief Operating Officer Paul R. Hinchey, MD. “Implementing standardized processes and identifying and applying best practices within their field helps to ensure our continued success in providing high quality healthcare to our patients.”

The 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award was formally presented to the UH pharmacy leadership team on July 25 at Premier’s 2024 Breakthroughs Conference & Exhibition.

The UH pharmacy leadership team highlighted in this award includes: Michael Carlin, Matthew McGuire, Jacalyn Rogers, James Reissig, Alexsandra Nilges, Bridget Gegorski and Indrani Kar.

“Enhancing pharmacy operations is essential to an organization’s ability to serve its patients and community,” said Jessica Daley, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Premier. “We celebrate the University Hospitals pharmacy leadership team’s efforts as well as its commitment to share best practices with the broader Premier alliance.”

