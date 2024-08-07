Newswise — HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /-- Today, Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) celebrates a monumental milestone in Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): impacting the lives of over 1 million patients and their caregivers in the last decade. This achievement is not only a testament to the advancement of telemedicine but also a tribute to the dedication of over 83 thousand clinical team members who have delivered quality care at home for these patients.

Surpassing the 1 million lives mark is more than a milestone; it's a beacon of hope and innovation in healthcare.

A Vision Realized: Transforming Patient Care

Jason Comer, CEO of HRS, reflects on this journey: "Surpassing the 1 million lives mark is more than a milestone; it's a beacon of hope and innovation in healthcare. Our journey began with a vision to transform patient care, inspired by the personal struggles faced by our loved ones. Today, we stand proud, knowing that our Remote Patient Monitoring technology has not only reached, but empowered over a million hearts and homes."

The Human Impact: Touching Lives and Strengthening Communities

Jarrett Bauer, Chairman and Co-Founder of HRS, emphasizes the personal impact: "Each number in that 1 million is a life touched, a family supported, and a community strengthened. My grandmother's battle with cardiac issues was the spark that ignited our mission. Now, seeing the tangible impact of our work, I am reminded that at the heart of every innovation, every kit, and every statistic, is the unwavering spirit of human resilience and care."

Comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

HRS's state-of-the-art RPM technology has been pivotal in reducing hospital readmissions, lowering costs of care, and improving clinical outcomes for more than 400 US and Canadian health systems, across nearly 20 distinct care settings, and supporting more than 100 clinical conditions including CHF, Diabetes, Postpartum Hypertension, Oncology, and COPD.

Empowering Clinicians and Patients Alike

The ClinicianConnect® clinical portal and PatientConnect® RPM platform have provided healthcare professionals and patients with the tools to ensure better outcomes and a personalized care experience.

End-to-End Services for a Holistic Approach

HRS's full-spectrum services, including logistics, clinical monitoring, EMR integration, and reimbursement guidance, have allowed healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

Analytics and Reporting for Continuous Improvement

HRS's data-driven strategy, through analytics and reporting, has been essential in achieving this milestone and driving continuous improvement in patient care and operational efficiency.

As we commemorate this significant occasion, we extend our deepest appreciation to all the clinicians and HRS employees whose dedication has made this possible. We are excited to continue leading the way in RPM, telehealth, and home healthcare, always with the mission of Putting Patients First.

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. Our digital tools, services, and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. For more, visit www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.