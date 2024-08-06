Newswise — In response to the challenge that rural youth often feel they must leave their communities to succeed, CFES Brilliant Pathways, alongside North Country school districts and colleges, is implementing a transformative three-year initiative funded by a $1.2 million federal grant. This program is designed to help rural high school graduates advance their education and explore career opportunities close to home.

"If you want to stay in the North Country, we're here to support you," said Hannah Corkery, Director of College Success and Career Readiness at CFES.

The Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) grant made significant strides last year, benefiting 1,809 students across 10 North Country high schools. Of these, 272 students enrolled in two- and four-year colleges and universities, according to Corkery.

Participating high schools included Ausable Valley Central, Boquet Valley Central, Brushton Moira Central, Hermon Dekalb Central, Keene Valley Central, Lafargeville Central, Northeast Clinton Central, Northern Adirondack Central, Norwood Norfolk Central and Tupper Lake Central.

The CFES program, which encompasses mentoring, college visits, the development of essential skills, and exposure to high-potential local careers, aims to provide students with valuable resources and connections. Participating schools are in districts with over 50% of students receiving free or reduced lunch, and many of the RPED students will be the first in their families to attend college.

Nicole Conners, a reading teacher at Northern Adirondack Central School, praised the program: "The opportunities that this grant has given our students are absolutely amazing. We are getting kids on college campuses and partnering with local businesses. Our mentoring program is building friendships and helping our mentors become leaders."

RPED focuses on guiding students towards careers in high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand sectors within their region. This approach increases the likelihood that students can remain close to home, addressing both their personal goals and the labor needs of rural communities.

Rick Dalton, President and Co-CEO of CFES, highlighted the program’s broader impact: “RPED transforms not only individual lives but entire communities. Education has the power to level the playing field, and our program ensures students have a clear postsecondary and career plan.”

Corkery added that RPED provides “interactions with college professors, hands-on activities in the healthcare professions and local businesses. “Student feedback has been very positive,” she noted. “They’re gaining a realistic view of higher education.”

And for colleges and high schools, CFES and RPED provide crucial energy. “Rural educators continue to struggle to find the human and financial resources needed to support students on their journey toward becoming meaningful contributors to our rural societies,” said Kyle Johnston, North Country Community College vice president of marketing and enrollment. “Partnerships like this are key to providing the resources and the experiences that modern-day high school and college students need to find their successes.”

Educators also report that the program enhances student confidence and encourages them to share their experiences with younger peers. Jamie Maggy, Principal at Northeastern Clinton Central School, noted, “One of my favorite outcomes of the CFES program is hearing students speak regularly about mentoring and leadership. Students are understanding and practicing everyday leadership, and they have toured a record number of colleges during the past school year.”

Global leader CFES Brilliant Pathways, based in Essex, N.Y., has been helping underserved K-12 students from rural and urban communities become college and career ready for 33 years. Learn more at https://brilliantpathways.org/.