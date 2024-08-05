Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., August 5, 2024 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) was pleased to see sustained funding for nursing education and research in the Senate's proposed spending bill for fiscal year (FY) 2025, a stark contrast to the cuts proposed in the House bill introduced last month. On August 1, the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced its bipartisan FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (LHHS-ED) spending bill by a vote of 25-3. This funding bill counters the cuts proposed by the House by keeping the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program intact and providing $310.472 million, a $5 million increase, to Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs. Furthermore, the Senate maintains the current structure of the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) as well as level funding for NINR at $197.693 million, $10 million of which would support research on identifying and reducing health disparities.

“We appreciate the Senate’s leadership for prioritizing critical funding for nursing education, workforce, and research programs,” said Dr. Jean Giddens, Chair of AACN’s Board of Directors. “This bipartisan approach underscores how investing in our nation’s nursing schools, faculty, and students must remain a top priority in order to meet patient needs and sustain the public’s health.”

The Senate Committee Report reinforces the importance of supporting nurse faculty, strengthening master’s degree programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and increasing resources for public health, palliative care, and maternal health. Further examination of the health workforce and the need to address workplace violence are also included in this report. As we have seen in the past, investments are proposed in the areas of mental health, the opioid epidemic, and rural health. In terms of education, AACN was pleased to see approximately $80 billion for the Department of Education, including $3.352 billion for higher education programs and a $100 bump in individual Pell Grant awards.

“The academic nursing community champions healthcare, research, and higher education priorities that meet workforce needs and support the development of future nurse leaders and patient advocates,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Congress works to consider its fiscal year 2025 budget, we look forward to working in a bipartisan manner to ensure that key elements of the Senate proposal remain and that programs supporting nursing education receive elevated funding.”

The advancement of the LHHS-ED spending bill out of the Senate Appropriations Committee comes as the House pushed floor consideration of its bill until after the August recess. As Congress reconvenes in September, legislators will only have a handful of days to pass these bills, making it increasingly difficult to come to an agreement before the end of the fiscal year on September 30. As negotiations continues, AACN will work with appropriators and the entire Congress to ensure sustained funding for Title VIII and NINR remains in any final funding package.

