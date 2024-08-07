Newswise — LOS ANGELES — USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, will open a Newport Beach location offering the latest advancements in radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging. The treatment center, which will open in early 2025, will feature cutting-edge cancer technologies that are yet to be available in Orange County, providing new therapeutic options and optimizing patient outcomes.

The new location address is 4590 MacArthur Blvd. in Newport Beach, less than 15 minutes away from USC Norris’ oncology centers in Newport Beach and Irvine. Those centers are staffed by respected oncologists who have served Orange County for decades, and who treat more medical oncology outpatients in Newport Beach than any other providers.

“We are excited to build upon USC Norris’ well-established, robust cancer practices in Orange County and broaden our spectrum of services,” said Louis Vandermolen, MD, medical oncologist with USC Norris Oncology/Hematology. “Our radiation oncology and imaging center is a testament to our continued commitment to offer world class, comprehensive cancer services for patients without having to leave the local community.”

As one of the eight original National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the United States, USC Norris has revolutionized cancer treatment, research and prevention for 50 years. In 2024-25, U.S. News & World Report ranked USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center among the top 25 cancer centers nationally and recognized USC Norris Cancer Hospital as a Best Specialty Hospital.

USC Norris is collaborating on their new Newport Beach facility with Advanced Radiotherapy Technologies (ART Health), a leading developer of radiotherapy centers. ART Health is a division of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, a national investment manager.

###

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.