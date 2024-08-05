Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 31, 2024) – Community and state leaders joined UK HealthCare officials on July 30 to celebrate the opening of a new emergency unit dedicated to the treatment of patients experiencing a mental health crisis.

The unit, known as EmPATH (Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing), is the first EmPATH unit in Kentucky. The UK HealthCare EmPATH Psychiatric Unit opened July 30 on the campus of Eastern State Hospital.

“Improving access to mental health care is one of the most important steps we can take to create a healthier state for all our families,” said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “The EmPATH unit will be a critical resource for the citizens of Central Kentucky, and I applaud UK HealthCare, New Vista, and Eastern State Hospital for working together to bring it to the Commonwealth.”

Currently, there are only about 30 EmPATH units in the U.S. UK HealthCare and New Vista have collaborated with leadership from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to bring this new model of emergency behavioral health care to Kentucky.

“The EmPATH model is a game-changer for mental health care, and we are so proud to be the first in the state to open this unit,” said Robert S. DiPaola, M.D., University of Kentucky co-executive vice president for health affairs. “For many, seeking care for a mental health issue can be difficult, frustrating and even frightening. With EmPATH, we’re using a proven, evidence-based approach that allows our behavioral health team to provide fast, appropriate evaluation and care that’s easier for patients to access in an environment conducive to healing.”

Pioneered by internationally known emergency psychiatry expert Scott Zeller, M.D., EmPATH units are carefully designed physical environments that help patients experiencing an acute mental health issue receive immediate support. Instead of individual treatment rooms, the units are wide open spaces with comfortable seating. Upon arrival, individuals will interact with supportive health care providers including psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and even peer support specialists and can stay in the unit for up to 23 hours.

Eastern State Chief Administrative Officer and psychologist Lindsey Jasinski, Ph.D., says the peer support aspect is one of the chief factors that has made this model so successful. Patients will have the chance to speak to others who have to deal with taking medication, receiving therapy and participating in different programs.

“We have those folks here in the unit to say, ‘Can I share my experience with you?’” Jasinski said. “It can be helpful to hear from someone who has been in a difficult place and been able to successfully navigate that. It provides hope, and that’s what the EmPATH model is all about.”

At roughly 11,000 square feet, UK HealthCare’s EmPATH Psychiatric Unit has room for up to 12 patients at a time. Providers and support staff will regularly assess the individual’s symptoms and develop a care plan, which could include a treatment plan and discharge home with connection to appropriate outpatient services, or admittance as an inpatient for round-the-clock care. Nationally, studies show that 60-70% percent of individuals who come to an EmPATH unit are stabilized and back home within 24 hours; patients treated in these units are also far more likely to continue their care. A study published in Academic Emergency Medicine showed that 60% of individuals in rural areas with suicidal thoughts or ideation sought follow-up care after their initial treatment in an EmPATH unit.

In addition to providing faster, more appropriate care for psychiatric patients, the EmPATH unit will help reduce the load on traditional emergency departments. A 2020 study of mental health-related emergency room visits showed an increase from 6.6% to 10.9% between 2007-2016. Zeller and the physician-owned partnership Vituity, which helps hospitals develop their own EmPATH units, estimate that currently 12-15% of emergency room visits are related to behavioral health.

However, while Emergency Departments (EDs) can provide critical care to acute injuries, illnesses, and traumas, they often do not have the resources or staffing to effectively treat individuals in a mental health crisis. Because EDs must prioritize patients with life-threatening issues, those coming to an ED for mental health care are likely to experience long wait times in an environment that isn’t conducive to helping these individuals.

Andrew Cooley, M.D., is a UK HealthCare psychiatrist and has served as chief medical officer for Eastern State Hospital since 2013.

“Our emergency departments give amazing care and save countless lives every day,” said Cooley. “But we know that patients who come in with a life-threatening injury will need to take priority, and patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis will be further down the list to receive treatment. EmPATH is the alternative to that – a patient shows up here, and we immediately greet them and begin care.”

UK HealthCare’s EmPATH Psychiatric Unit is open to adults age 18 and over experiencing a behavioral health crisis, which has a broad definition: any mental health problem that impairs their ability to perform normal daily functions, take care of themselves, and keep themselves safe. That could include those seeking help for a substance use disorder, those experiencing depression and anxiety, someone who is thinking about self-harm or suicide, and more. Patients may be brought in through emergency medical services (EMS), or may self-refer and bring themselves there.

Marc Woods, D.N.P., has worked with Eastern State Hospital for more than 30 years and serves as its chief nursing officer.

“The patient defines the crisis. We’re very open-door,” Woods said. “We immediately try to assess what their needs are – not only for behavioral health, but also their basic needs. It allows our clinicians to say, ‘Are you hungry? Would you like a Coke?’ We’re quickly building a relationship so we can help address not only a mental health issue, but also get them connected to other services to improve their overall health and wellness.”

The EmPATH unit is part of UK HealthCare and will have its own separate entrance at Eastern State Hospital’s campus, on Bull Lea Road in Lexington. Eastern State Hospital is owned by the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities and managed by UK HealthCare. It operates 195 acute care beds and provides critical, recovery-focused psychiatric care for adults from a 50-county region of the state.

Other state, community and UK leaders shared their thoughts on the opening of UK HealthCare’s new EmPATH Psychiatric Unit at Eastern State Hospital:

Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental, and Intellectual Disabilities Commissioner Katherine Marks:

“We are fortunate to partner with UK HealthCare for the operation of Eastern State Hospital, an integral part of our behavioral health safety net and a testament to the coming together of Kentuckians to provide evidence-based, patient-centered care. The addition of the new and innovative UK EmPATH unit to the grounds of the hospital literally opens a new door to provide responsive and effective intervention to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises, and to seamlessly connect them with the appropriate and least restrictive level of care to meet their needs.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton:

“Eastern State Hospital continues to be a leader in providing the best mental health care for its patients. Today’s opening of the EmPATH unit, the first of its kind in Kentucky, is a huge step forward in providing emergent care for those experiencing a mental health crisis. This will be transformational for our community. Congratulations and thank you to UK HealthCare and Eastern State!”

New Vista Chief Clinical Officer Nikki Stanaitis:

“New Vista is proud to partner with UK HealthCare to introduce a new level of care to community members in crisis and minimize the need for hospitalization. As a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, New Vista is committed to meeting the behavioral health needs of Central Kentuckians through innovative and accessible approaches. We are confident the EmPATH unit will lead to better outcomes for the individuals it serves.”

UK HealthCare is the hospitals and clinics of the University of Kentucky. But it is so much more. It is more than 10,000 dedicated health care professionals committed to providing advanced subspecialty care for the most critically injured and ill patients from the Commonwealth and beyond. It also is the home of the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for the tiniest and sickest newborns, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and Kentucky’s top hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

As an academic research institution, we are continuously pursuing the next generation of cures, treatments, protocols and policies. Our discoveries have the potential to change what’s medically possible within our lifetimes. Our educators and thought leaders are transforming the health care landscape as our six health professions colleges teach the next generation of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, spreading the highest standards of care. UK HealthCare is the power of advanced medicine committed to creating a healthier Kentucky, now and for generations to come.