



Newswise — Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, August 5, 2024 – An innovative public-private collaboration, the Peripheral Ecosystem Management Project (PROGEPP), is celebrating 25 years of protecting gorillas, elephants and other wildlife and for empowering local communities.

Established in 1999, PROGEPP is a unique collaboration between the Ministry of Forest Economy, Olam Agri’s Wood Business - Congolaise Industrielle de Bois (CIB), and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which aims to work with communities for sustainable use of natural resources and to extend conservation efforts into the buffer zone around Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, in the forestry concessions operated by CIB.

Spanning 1.3 million hectares, the project is a testament to sustainable ecosystem management, protected area buffer zone protection, local population partnership, and scientific research. It operates in a crucial geographical area, bordering 4 protected areas, and plays a crucial role in preserving the Trinational de la Sangha (TNS), a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site.

PROGEPP has been pivotal in conservation for globally iconic wildlife protecting over 24,000 individual gorillas and 6,000 forest elephants within its intervention zone. Beyond wildlife conservation, it has been a catalyst for empowering local communities, creating sustainable jobs – offering over 165 contracts, to significantly reduce hunting and poaching pressure. Over 25 years, PROGEPP has spearheaded livelihood diversification projects, mitigated wildlife pressure and fostered community empowerment. Successes of this 25 years partnership include:

Releasing over 1,400 seized animals back into the wild, seizing 850 illegal weapons and destroying over 110,000 metal snares

Reducing elephant poaching significantly, with 3 carcasses reported in 2024 down from 33 in 1999

Creating over 400 micro-enterprises (shops, livestock and crops) to diversify and improve livelihoods and operating over 42 savings groups, benefiting 650 people

Fostering scientific research leading to significant publications including the best practices guidelines for reducing the impact of commercial logging on great apes in Western Equatorial Africa (D.Morgane, C.Sanz, 2007).

Richard Malonga, Country Director, WCS Congo, highlights, “The PROGEPP-Kabo represents a successful partnership model between the public sector, a private company, and conservation organizations. Together, we preserve the exceptional biodiversity of the Ndoki-Likouala landscape in the peripheral zone of Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park for future generations. We strengthen conservation efforts while guiding local communities towards new livelihoods through participatory and inclusive management.”

Vincent Istace, Head of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at Olam Agri, remarks, “PROGEPP’s conservation efforts are remarkable. They have protected thousands of animals and created a sustainable management model that inspires projects across Central Africa.” As a pioneer, PROGEPP’s innovative approach has inspired similar regional initiatives.

Rosalie Matondo, Minister of Forest Economy of Congo, emphasizes, “PROGEPP-Kabo is a remarkable example of conservation partnership. We reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and supporting sustainable initiatives for Congo. As PROGEPP celebrates its 25th anniversary, it looks to address new challenges, such as adapting to new road infrastructure to reduce poaching pressure. The project is dedicated to continuing collaboration with local communities and authorities to ensure a sustainable future for the region’s wildlife.”

