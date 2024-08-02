Newswise — Cervical cancer screening has reduced morbidity and mortality in many countries, but efforts to optimize screening modalities and schedules are ongoing. Using data from a randomized trial conducted in British Columbia, Canada, in conjunction with a provincial screening registry, Gottschlich and colleagues demonstrated that the estimated risk for precancerous disease (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grades 2 or worse) at 8 years following a negative human papillomavirus (HPV) test was similar to the current standard of care (Pap testing after 3 years). The study supports extending screening intervals for those with a negative HPV test beyond currently recommended 5-year intervals. In an ideal world, the resources saved through less frequent routine cervical screening could be redirected to increasing screening uptake and follow-up of abnormalities to improve equity in cervical cancer prevention. However, implementation of extending screening intervals remains less than straightforward in settings with fragmented healthcare systems that lack information systems to support patient call/recall, such as the United States. To achieve the full promise of primary HPV testing, stakeholders at every level must commit to identifying and addressing the diverse spectrum of barriers that undergird existing inequities in care access, appropriately resource implementation strategies, and improve health information systems.