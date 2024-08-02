Newswise — In a recent study, researchers at Yale School of Medicine showed that artificial intelligence can diagnose Marfan Syndrome from a simple facial photograph at 98.5% overall accuracy.

The genetic disorder usually results in a tall, thin frame, and can also lead to heart complications.

"The most important issue with Marfan syndrome is that the aorta (especially the ascending aorta, right above the heart) becomes enlarged and can split suddenly," said John Elefteriades, MD, Professor of Surgery at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study. "Being able to identify individuals by AI from a photograph will enhance diagnosis and enable protective therapies."

Dr. Elefteriades is available to discuss the role AI can play in diagnosing illness and avoiding negative health outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence Genetics
KEYWORDS
Marfan Syndrome connective tissue disorders Genetic Disorder Artificial Intelligence Neural Network Diagnosis Diagnosis And Treatment Of Medical Conditions
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY