Newswise — Chicago, IL – August 12th 2024 – A team of researchers from multiple institutions including the University of Chicago and VectorBuilder, has made a significant breakthrough in the understanding of lineage restriction, a biological phenomenon foundational to multicellular lifeforms as it secures the functional identities of the myriad cell types in the body. The study, titled "Mechanistic Basis of Lineage Restriction," offers unprecedented mechanistic insights into how developing cells in multicellular organisms become progressively committed to specific cell fates by permanently losing their potential for alternative fates.

Key Findings

Lineage restriction is the biological phenomenon whereby developing cells progressively lose fate potency for all but their adopted lineages. It is foundational to multicellular lifeforms because it ensures that the myriad cell types in the body, once created during development, would faithfully maintain their functional identities over the entire lifespan of the organism.

As yet, the mechanisms of lineage restriction are unknown and remain one of the most important open questions in biology. By building upon a previously discovered mode of gene silencing known as occlusion wherein affected genes have lost the transcriptional potency to be activated by their transcription factors, the study presents a comprehensive mechanistic basis of lineage restriction as driven by gene occlusion. Key findings of the study include:

Naïve pluripotent stem cells in early development possess the ability to erase occlusion globally in order to establish full transcriptional potency of the genome. As naïve cells progress into the primed pluripotent stage, such deocclusion capacity is abolished in preparation for differentiation. From this stage onward, genes can undergo occlusion in ensuing differentiation where needed. In stem cells beyond the naïve stage, silent genes whose activation is needed in later differentiation are protected from occlusion by placeholder factors. As differentiation proceeds, lineage-inappropriate genes extraneous to the adopted lineages, especially master regulators for alternative cell fates, undergo irreversible occlusion by the default action of chromatinization when their transcription factors or placeholder factors disappear from cells.

Collectively, these mechanisms drive lineage restriction in a process that the authors previously hypothesized and termed “occlusis” whereby the portion of the genome that still retains transcriptional potency shrinks progressively during differentiation, rendering the fate potency of developing cells to dwindle progressively as well.

Implications

This discovery has far-reaching implications for various fields, including developmental biology, stem cell research, gene regulation, and epigenetics. It enhances our understanding of diseases such as developmental disorders, cancer, and aging by providing a clearer picture of how cells lose their developmental potency and become specialized.

"Our research uncovers some of the most essential regulatory mechanisms that underpin the development of multicellular lifeforms. This understanding opens up new possibilities for manipulating cell fate in therapeutic contexts," said Dr. Bruce T. Lahn, corresponding author of the study and Chief Scientist at VectorBuilder. "The concept of occlusis provides a fresh perspective on cellular development and has the potential to drive significant advancements in biomedical research."





About VectorBuilder:

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner for thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies across the globe, VectorBuilder offers a full spectrum of gene delivery solutions covering virtually all research and clinical needs from bench to bedside.