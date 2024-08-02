Newswise — Efficiency in Peer Review Decisions

The decision of “whether to send for peer review” is crucial in the manuscript submission process. Traditionally, this step has been cumbersome, often requiring authors to wait for several days or even weeks to receive feedback. If a manuscript is rejected, authors must repeat the “submit and wait” process, wasting valuable time and effort.

The 24hreview platform revolutionizes this process by offering a fast pre-review submission that takes only about 5 minutes. Journal publishers then organize dedicated teams of full-time editors to manage manuscripts from the 24hreview platform, providing feedback on whether the manuscript is approved for peer review within approximately 24 hours. Upon receiving an "agree to peer review" decision, authors are notified via email and can then submit their manuscripts on the journal's official website, where they will enter a "fast processing workflow" for expedited review.



Enhanced Academic Integrity

In addition to improving submission efficiency, 24hreview addresses current academic integrity risks. The platform assists authors in identifying and correcting issues such as plagiarism, image reuse, and reference integrity before formal submission. This proactive approach ensures that manuscripts meet high ethical standards, earning 24hreview the nickname “Academic Integrity Review Platform.”



Strategic Partnership with Wiley

Wiley, a global leader in research and education publishing, has become the first strategic partner of 24hreview. The initial batch of 10 journals hosted on the platform includes 8 SCIE journals and 2 ESCI journals, covering fields such as oncology, pulmonology, nursing, genetics, virology, microbiology, immunology, and inflammation.



About CUJS

The Society of China University Journals (CUJS) is a national, academic, non-profit organization formed by university-affiliated scientific journal editors and publishers, with over 1,000 institutional members and 4,000 individuals. Supervised by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, CUJS includes 4 internal bodies and 12 branches.



For more information about the 24hreview platform and its impact on academic publishing, please visit [www.24hreview.cn].

