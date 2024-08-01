Newswise — The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago announced its first cohort of Investigators, 48 innovative scientists from its three partner universities, the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. These scientists will work either solo or in teams on 25 different projects related to instrumenting tissues to study inflammation and the functions of the immune system. Each team will be awarded three-year grants of up to $900,000.
Seven faculty from the Biological Sciences Division were selected, including:
- Luis Barreiro, Professor of Medicine (with Yang Li)
- Marcus Clark, Professor of Medicine (with Savas Tay, Professor of Molecular Engineering)
- Aly Khan, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine
- Yang Li, Associate Professor of Medicine (with Luis Barreiro)
- Alex Pearson, Associate Professor of Medicine (with Aaron Esser-Kahn, Professor of Molecular Engineering, and Peter Maurer, Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering)
- Samantha Riesenfeld, Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering and Medicine (with Allison Squires, Neubauer Family Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering)
- Benjamin Shogan, Associate Professor of Surgery (with Bryan Dickinson, Professor of Chemistry)
The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago was launched in March 2023, the first location to expand the CZ Biohub Network out of California. The Network is a groundbreaking collaborative model for scientific research with leading research institutions in different regions. CZ Biohub Chicago focuses on engineering technologies to make precise, molecular-level measurements of biological processes within human tissues, with an ultimate goal of understanding and treating the inflammatory states that underlie many diseases.