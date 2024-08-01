Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. (August 1) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is now accepting applications for its 2024 BioArt Awards, inviting researchers to submit their most captivating scientific visuals. The annual contest, which aims to bridge the gap between science and the public through art, will accept entries through September 30.

FASEB BioArt Awards celebrate the intersection of art and science, offering the public a glimpse into the intricate and often stunning visuals produced in biological and biomedical research. The competition encourages creativity, aiming to engage a broader audience and spark interest in the scientific process.

Researchers at all levels, from students to seasoned investigators, are encouraged to participate. Submissions can include high-resolution images, videos, original photographs, illustrations, and data visualizations, all derived from life sciences research.

Past winners of the BioArt Awards have showcased a diverse range of visuals, from microscopic details to expansive datasets, each telling a unique story about the world of science. These works not only highlight the beauty inherent in scientific discovery but also enhance public understanding of complex biological processes.

For more information and entry guidelines, visit the BioArt Awards entry website.

