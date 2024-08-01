Newswise — The summit team at the NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has installed the 3.5-meter glass secondary mirror assembly on the Simonyi Survey Telescope. This achievement marks the successful integration of the first permanent component of the telescope’s optical system, which also includes an 8.4-meter primary/tertiary mirror and the LSST Camera — the largest digital camera in the world. Rubin Observatory, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, is poised to kick off a new era in astronomy and astrophysics with the 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), beginning in 2025.

The installation of the complete mirror assembly was the culmination of many years of hard work and planning by teams in the U.S. and in Chile. After fabrication and polishing, the glass blank and the mirror cell assembly components were shipped to Chile in 2018 and stored inside the observatory while work continued on the telescope mount. The secondary mirror was coated with protected silver at Rubin Observatory in 2019 and integrated with the mirror cell in early July 2024 before being installed on the telescope.

“Working with the mirror again after five years is extremely exciting because it really feels like we’re in the home stretch,” said Sandrine Thomas, Deputy Director for Rubin Observatory Construction, “Now we have glass on the telescope, which brings us a thrilling step closer to revolutionary science with Rubin.”

At just under four meters in diameter, Rubin’s secondary mirror is one of the largest convex mirrors ever made. The 10-centimeter-thick monolithic mirror blank was manufactured by Corning Advanced Optics in Canton, New York, using Corning® ULE® Glass (Ultra-Low Expansion Glass).

“Corning is proud of our nearly 20-year collaboration with the Rubin Observatory team,” said Claude Echahamian, VP & GM Corning Advanced Optics. “As a result, Corning’s cutting-edge ULE mirror blank for the Simonyi Survey Telescope will help to enable crystal clear views of deep space, revealing millions of previously unknown Solar System objects with more detail than ever before.”

Following delivery in 2009, the mirror blank was stored for five years at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA before being polished and finished at L3Harris Technologies in Rochester, New York. L3Harris used novel measurement techniques in the polishing process to manage such a large precision convex surface. L3Harris also designed and built the secondary mirror cell assembly, which consists of a stiff steel mounting plate, 72 axial and six tangent actuators (that support and control the shape of the thin mirror under gravity), the mirror cell electronics and sensors, a thermal control system, and the mirror control system.

“Our 55-year legacy of designing and constructing high-end optical systems for space and ground continues with the world’s largest active secondary mirror system built for Rubin Observatory,” said Charles Clarkson, Vice President and General Manager, Imaging Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “With this milestone, we are closer to pushing scientific frontiers and charting the Universe like never before, and we look forward to the science that will be discovered.”

To install the mirror assembly onto the telescope mount the Rubin summit team used a specialized cart to rotate the mirror assembly to a vertical position.They then lifted the assembly off of the cart and onto the telescope mount while maintaining active system control to prevent adding stress to the glass. After bolting the secondary mirror assembly in place the summit team connected the mirror cell to the electronics cabinet on the telescope mount and reactivated the mirror’s software control system.

In the coming weeks the Rubin team will re-install the Commissioning Camera, a much smaller version of the LSST Camera, that will be used to conduct a variety of test campaigns on the optical system including both mirrors. The team will also now focus on preparing the primary mirror assembly for telescope integration in August, and the LSST Camera for installation on the telescope later this year.

Rubin Observatory is a Program of NSF NOIRLab, which, along with DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, will jointly operate Rubin.

About Rubin

Vera C. Rubin Observatory is a groundbreaking new astronomy and astrophysics observatory under construction on Cerro Pachón in Chile, with first light expected in early 2025. It’s named after astronomer Vera Rubin, who provided the first convincing evidence for the existence of dark matter. The 8.4-meter telescope at Rubin Observatory, equipped with the largest digital camera in the world, will take detailed images of the southern hemisphere sky, covering the entire sky every few nights. Rubin will do this over and over for 10 years, creating a timelapse view of the Universe that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Rubin Observatory’s 10-year survey is called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).

More information

NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory is a Federal project jointly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, with early construction funding received from private donations through the LSST Discovery Alliance. The NSF-funded Rubin Observatory Project Office for construction was established as an operating center under the management of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA). The DOE-funded effort to build the Rubin Observatory LSST Camera (LSSTCam) is managed by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory (SLAC). France provides key support to the construction and operations of Rubin Observatory through contributions from CNRS/IN2P3. Additional contributions from a number of international organizations and teams are acknowledged.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950 to promote the progress of science. NSF supports basic research and people to create knowledge that transforms the future.

SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

NSF and DOE will continue to support Rubin Observatory in its Operations phase via NSF NOIRLab and DOE’s SLAC.

NSF NOIRLab (U.S. National Science Foundation National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory), the U.S. center for ground-based optical-infrared astronomy, operates the International Gemini Observatory (a facility of NSF, NRC–Canada, ANID–Chile, MCTIC–Brazil, MINCyT–Argentina, and KASI–Republic of Korea), Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO), Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), the Community Science and Data Center (CSDC), and Vera C. Rubin Observatory (operated in cooperation with the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory). It is managed by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) under a cooperative agreement with NSF and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. The astronomical community is honored to have the opportunity to conduct astronomical research on I’oligam Du’ag (Kitt Peak) in Arizona, on Maunakea in Hawai‘i, and on Cerro Tololo and Cerro Pachón in Chile. We recognize and acknowledge the very significant cultural role and reverence that these sites have to the Tohono O’odham Nation, to the Native Hawaiian community, and to the local communities in Chile, respectively.

