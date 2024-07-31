Newswise — The recent presidential election in Venezuela, which declared Nicolás Maduro as the winner, has sparked significant controversy and international debate regarding its legitimacy. Allegations of voter fraud and manipulation have cast a shadow over the results, with various global leaders expressing serious concerns.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "We've seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan electoral commission. We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people."

Brazil's Foreign Relations Ministry: "The Brazilian government hails the peaceful nature of yesterday's election in Venezuela and is closely monitoring the counting process ... It awaits the publication by the national electoral council (CNE) of data broken down by polling stations, an essential step towards transparency, credibility and legitimacy."

Chile's President Gabriel Boric: "Maduro's regime must understand that the results are hard to believe. The international community and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency ... From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable."

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell: "The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers. Their will must be respected. Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital."

Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions. I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil."

The legitimacy of Venezuela's election is critical not only for the country's political stability but also for its international relations and future economic policies. Maduro's declared victory amidst widespread allegations of fraud poses significant challenges to the credibility of Venezuela's electoral process and its government's standing on the global stage.

According to a research article on Newswise, the Biden administration's extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans is a positive step toward addressing the migrant crisis, but experts stress that a comprehensive government approach is needed for a long-term solution.

According to a research article on Newswise, the Biden administration has granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans, allowing them to live and work legally in the U.S. Experts note this as a significant step, though further comprehensive immigration reforms are necessary.

According to a research article on Newswise, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's election victory is seen as a sign of the Trump administration's failure to promote political alternatives in Venezuela. The ongoing crises in the country are now a challenge for the incoming Biden administration to address.

According to a research article on Newswise, Notre Dame Law School professor Mary Ellen O’Connell warns that U.S. military action in Venezuela would violate international law. Despite President Trump's strong support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó, O’Connell emphasizes that any attack for regime change or humanitarian aid would breach fundamental international legal principles.

