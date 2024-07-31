Newswise — The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024 is set to take place from July 28th to August 1st at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. As the premier event for Alzheimer's and dementia research, AAIC brings together scientists, clinicians, and care professionals from around the world to discuss the latest discoveries and innovations in the field.

Event Highlights

AAIC 2024 promises an extensive program with over 200 sessions covering a wide range of topics related to Alzheimer's and dementia research. The conference will also provide valuable opportunities for networking and collaboration among researchers, healthcare providers, and industry leaders.

This year's conference is especially significant as it continues to drive progress in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The insights and discoveries shared at AAIC 2024 will play a crucial role in shaping future research directions and clinical practices, ultimately aiming to improve the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Newswise Articles

In this research article on Newswise, Dr. Stewart Graham discusses metabolomics in Alzheimer's disease and highlights the "Black American United Memory and Aging Project," investigating why Black Americans and women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

According to a research article on Newswise, Corewell Health, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and North Carolina A&T State University, is studying the biopsychosocial factors contributing to Alzheimer's disease in Black Americans.

According to a research article on Newswise, the FDA has approved Eli Lilly's new Alzheimer's medication, donanemab (Kisunla), which delays memory and cognitive decline. University at Albany chemist Igor Lednev, co-founder of Early Alzheimer’s Diagnostics LLC, is developing a laser-based screening tool to detect early Alzheimer's through blood or saliva samples, aiming to complement treatments like donanemab.

According to a research article on Newswise, a study from Temple University found that people aged 60-80 with low levels of the protein ABCA7 in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. The research suggests that ABCA7 levels could be an effective measure of Alzheimer's risk and a potential target for prevention or treatment.

According to a research article on Newswise, Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed KRAGEN, a machine learning tool that uses large language models to answer questions about genes, drugs, and biochemical pathways related to Alzheimer's disease. This free, publicly available platform provides efficient and accurate data synthesis, aiming to enhance research capabilities and accelerate biomedical data analysis.

Newswise Experts

​​Useful Links

