Newswise — Boeing’s stock outlook, negatively impacted by quality-control and legal challenges, has improved with the naming of a new CEO, says Clinical Professor of Finance David Kass at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

He explains:

“The outlook for Boeing brightened considerably today with the announcement of Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8.

“Ortberg is a highly regarded aerospace industry executive who successfully ran Rockwell Collins, an aviation supplier that is now part of RTX Corp. He retired from RTX in 2021. His outstanding managerial track record and engineering background would augur well for the improved performance of Boeing in the years ahead.

“Ortberg is in a position to turn Boeing around in similar fashion to the turnaround that Larry Culp achieved at General Electric. Boeing, as part of a duopoly with Airbus, has a very large moat that is likely to protect it from significant competition for many years. The price per share of Boeing has declined by over 50% since its peak of $446 on March 1, 2019. Over the same period of time, the S&P 500 has increased by 100%. The new management team at Boeing presents an excellent buying opportunity.”

Kass is an expert in the stock market, corporate finance, industrial organization, health economics and antitrust issues. He has served as an economist in senior positions with the Federal Trade Commission, General Accounting Office, Department of Defense, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. He also is active on Twitter (@DrDavidKass) and blogs about Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway and the stock market.