Newswise — Sociologists will engage in hopeful, future-oriented discussions at their annual meeting in Montreal. The 119th Annual Meeting of the American Sociological Association (ASA) convenes at the Palais de congress in Montreal, Quebec, from August 9 to August 13, 2024. The theme, “Intersectional Solidarities: Building Communities of Hope, Justice, and Joy,” was chosen by ASA President Joya Misra of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. As Misra explains in her conception of the meeting theme, sociology “is currently undergoing a renaissance as expansions in anti-racist, decolonial, feminist, queer, and transnational theorizing lead us to more grounded, comprehensive, and inclusive insights. The 2024 program theme focuses on how we can use our understanding of intersectional inequalities and solidarities to help build a better world.”

Attracting over 5,000 sociologists from various backgrounds and specialties, including students, educators, researchers, community-engaged scholars, and public sociologists, the 2024 ASA Meeting features 600 sessions and more than 4,500 presenters discussing 3,000 research papers on topics such as global health disparities, gender-based violence, Afrofuturism, and building communities of solidarity, justice and hope. Journalists covering any beat can gather sources from across the sociological landscape.

Please note that papers presented at the ASA Annual Meeting are typically working papers that have not yet been published in peer‐reviewed journals. Please consult with authors about when or whether their work can be reported on in the media.

Eligibility

Complimentary press registration to ASA’s Annual Meeting is provided to qualified reporters who are employees of or freelancers on assignment to locally, nationally, or internationally recognized print, broadcast, or online media outlets with a demonstrated history of reporting on relevant issues. Requests will be reviewed on an individual basis. We encourage reporters to register by August 5, 2024. ASA reserves the right to refuse press registration to any individual.

------------------

The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a non-profit membership association dedicated to advancing sociology as a scientific discipline and profession, and promoting the use of sociology to address some of society’s most pressing issues.