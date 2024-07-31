Friction in the laboratory undermines the clinical value laboratory staff can deliver

95% of lab staff surveyed say adoption of automated technologies will help improve patient care

Human-centered engineering from Siemens Healthineers offers all-sized labs unmatched potential

Newswise — Siemens Healthineers has pushed the boundaries of medical engineering to improve patient care for more than 125 years. At the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo (from July 30-Aug. 1 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Booth #501), Siemens Healthineers will demonstrate what’s achievable for laboratory testing with human-centered engineering and automation. New capabilities from Siemens Healthineers bring unmatched automation to laboratories of all sizes. Enhancements to the Atellica Portfolio underscore sustainability, leading workflow efficiency, AI-enabled intelligence, and advanced analytics to turn data into practical clinical insights.

Clinical laboratories face universal challenges to operate more efficiently, process more samples, run more reports, or get more productivity from less staff. This friction detracts from the value laboratory staff can contribute to clinicians and patients.

“Test results are the red thread that inform care decisions. Patients rely on laboratory scientists’ expertise for fast and reliable results and insights. Standing in the way are burdensome, repetitive manual tasks that take significant time but are critical and that’s where our new automation features play an essential role,” said Sharon Bracken, head of Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers. “Knowing where to start with automation can be overwhelming, so our goal with human-centered engineering is to simplify, allowing the labs we serve to focus on advancing patient care.”

Successful automation addresses the specific needs of each lab, while standardizing tasks that safeguard quality and safety. Siemens Healthineers consolidates 25 tasks directly into the Atellica systems, which will be on display in Booth #501. Chip, sensors, and lines of code work together to help simplify tasks and minimize hands-on time. In minutes, a single technologist can manage calibration and QC, daily sorting, and archiving processes—tasks that historically may have taken hours—to improve throughput and reduce waste. Atellica Integrated Automation, for example, can reduce end-to-end manual workflow steps by 75 percent and 65 percent of samples run on Atellica Sample Handler can see faster turnaround times than competitor systems.

Attendees also will see how the Atellica Portfolio is supporting wider health system efficiencies. The ability to shift employees from location to location is increasingly important to maintain required staffing to keep laboratories operational. The industry-leading modular and connectivity options Siemens Healthineers offers seamlessly integrate advanced automation into small and mega-labs alike. The Atellica Solution and Atellica CI Analyzer offer a consistent user experience so that entry-level professionals and experienced medical technologists can be ready to process samples anywhere in the network. Health systems also benefit from the analyzers’ cost savings and sustainability—they consume the least water compared to other integrated analytical systems3 and 98.3% percent of Atellica Solution materials can be recycled.

While exploring the Siemens Healthineers booth, attendees will be introduced to FlexLab X, the next-generation total lab automation solution by Inpeco.

Siemens Healthineers offers several decentralized testing solutions that enable timely decision making and treatment. Informatics, emergency, and critical care solutions such as the epoc Blood Analysis System will be available for demonstration.

Throughout the show, clinical experts from Siemens Healthineers will present more than 30 scientific posters. Research topics include automation and analytical techniques, cardiac markers, clinical and diagnostic immunology, endocrinology and metabolism, pediatric and maternal fetal medicine, therapeutic drug monitoring and toxicology, and tumor markers and cancer diagnostics.

Journalists attending ADLM 2024 are invited to join Siemens Healthineers for a press conference on Tuesday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. in Room S102D. Further details about Siemens Healthineers activities and scheduled events are available here.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 71,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €21.7 billion.