Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA) Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA, with the 45th Annual Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award during its 2024 Annual Congress, August 2-6, in San Diego.

The Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award, established in 1980, is presented to a CRNA, also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, who has made a significant contribution to the education of nurse anesthesiologists. The award recognizes the individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesiology and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

Mund serves as chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences at Medical University of South Carolina. A former AANA president, she has served the profession in myriad ways, as a leader, advocate, and mentor, as well as taking on the critical role of educator. Dr. Mund's professional engagement and passion have enabled her to mentor past and future leaders of the profession. Before her work at Medical University of South Carolina, Mund was clinical director of University of Minnesota Nurse Anesthesia Area of Study.

“Like the leader that came before her, Helen Lamb, Angela Mund exemplifies everything a nurse anesthetist should aspire to be including commitment, leadership, and a sincere dedication to the advancement of nurse anesthesiology educational standards,” her nomination said. “In addition to her role as administrator, she remains a dedicated educator, continuing to teach healthcare policy, scholarly teaching and learning, and advanced health assessment. “

“I am so honored to follow in Helen Lamb’s footsteps and continue her tradition of training nurse anesthetists at our medical center. It has truly been an honor and one of the greatest achievements and highlights of my life, “said Mund of the award.

Among her many recognitions, Mund received the Helen Arndt Award from the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists, the 2018 Excellence in Service Award from Medical University of South Carolina College of Health Professions, Didactic Instructor of the Year Award from Anesthesia for Nurses Class of 2014, The 2013 Teacher of the Year Award from Medical University of South Carolina College of Health Professions, and The 2001 Clinical Instructor of the Year Award from Minneapolis Veteran’s Affairs School of Nurse Anesthesia.

Along with AANA, Mund is a member of several professional organizations and societies including South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Nurses Association, and Sigma Theta Nursing Honor Society.

Mund received her Doctor in Nursing Practice (DNP); Master of Science in Nursing ; and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She received her certification in nurse anesthesia from Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center School of Nurse Anesthesia in Minneapolis.