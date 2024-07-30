Newswise — With 53% of homeowners making updates to their outdoor spaces last year, the concept of outdoor living is significantly evolving. No longer limited to basic grilling and gardening, backyards are being transformed into sophisticated, high-tech extensions of our indoor spaces. This revolution is driven by smart home technology, allowing homeowners to enjoy the same level of comfort and convenience outdoors as they do inside.

"The integration of smart home technology into outdoor spaces is more than just a trend—it's a lifestyle enhancement,” said Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “From social gatherings to movie nights to simple, relaxing evenings at home, bringing the comforts and luxuries of indoor living to the outdoors allows homeowners to create truly versatile and enjoyable living environments.”

CEDIA notes how this trend is shaping the future of home living through:

Comfort : High-tech outdoor furniture with ergonomic designs and weather-resistant materials can offer the comfort of your living room in your backyard.

Convenience : Whether it's adjusting the temperature of a patio heater, checking security camera feeds or turning off sprinklers, homeowners can manage their outdoor environments from anywhere.

Whole Home Integration : Home automation platforms centralize control of indoor and outdoor lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, creating a unified living environment tailored to individual preferences.

Year-round Enjoyment : Smart climate control systems adjust outdoor heating and cooling based on weather conditions, and durable devices ensure that your outdoor space remains functional and enjoyable – whether it’s a sunny summer afternoon or a chilly autumn evening.

“When our outdoor spaces are more than just an afterthought, they can elevate our daily lives,” continued Friedman. “By embracing these advancements and working with a professional smart home integrator, homeowners can create environments that provide comfort, convenience and enjoyment throughout the year.”

For more information on outdoor smart home technologies or to find a smart home professional near you, visit cedia.org/homeowners.

