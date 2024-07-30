Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (August 1, 2024). The August issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/57/2/neurosurg-focus.57.issue-2.xml]) presents 15 articles on transitional care in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Laura-Nanna Lohkamp, Jeffrey P. Blount, Jogi V. Pattisapu, Vincent Nga, and Jeffrey P. Greenfield

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “This issue of Neurosurgical Focus will summarize established models of neurosurgical transitional care, including institutional and subspecialty-driven examples. Furthermore, it seeks to identify areas of improvement, while simultaneously highlighting potential opportunities in this field.”

Contents of the August issue:

“Introduction. Transitional care in neurosurgery” by Laura-Nanna Lohkamp et al.

by Laura-Nanna Lohkamp et al. “Editorial. Two novel models to optimize transitional care in spina bifida: the patient as provider and the congenital neurosurgeon in active collaboration” by Shannon Bevans et al.

by Shannon Bevans et al. “Barriers to healthcare transition for spina bifida patients: a systematic review” by Reid Colliander et al.

by Reid Colliander et al. “Navigating the transition: the crucial shift from pediatric to adult care for individuals living with spina bifida” by Rya Muller et al.

by Rya Muller et al. “Spina bifida transition care in India: strengths amidst challenges” by Suhas Udayakumaran et al.

by Suhas Udayakumaran et al. “Online healthcare transition resources for pediatric neurosurgical care: supporting the journey of individuals living with spina bifida” by Anjali Malhotra et al.

by Anjali Malhotra et al. “Health care transition models in spina bifida care: evidence-based lessons in support of neurosurgical practice” by Juan F. Lozano-Ramirez et al.

by Juan F. Lozano-Ramirez et al. “The role of a dedicated transition process from pediatric to adult interdisciplinary care for persons with spina bifida” by Victoria Jiminez et al.

by Victoria Jiminez et al. “Transition mentorship for spina bifida patients with the JUMP program: a pilot study” by Pedram D. Maleknia et al.

by Pedram D. Maleknia et al. “Healthcare transition in pediatric neurosurgery: lessons learned from a pilot program for patients with hydrocephalus and spina bifida” by Megan G. Anderson et al.

by Megan G. Anderson et al. “Transitional and spectrum-based care for idiopathic scoliosis” by Sudhir Suggala et al.

by Sudhir Suggala et al. “Revision Chiari surgery in adults: surgical evaluation algorithm and outcomes in a continuity-of-care practice” by Rita H. Nguyen et al.

by Rita H. Nguyen et al. “Beyond childhood: exploring the state of transitional care in pediatric pilocytic astrocytoma” by Katherine Chandler et al.

by Katherine Chandler et al. “Can we do better supporting young adults with cerebral palsy as they navigate adulthood? A review of current and future transitional practices” by Debajyoti Datta et al.

by Debajyoti Datta et al. “Assessment of transitional care in pediatric neurosurgery: a single-center analysis and survey of patients and parents” by Isabel Fernandes Arroteia et al.

by Isabel Fernandes Arroteia et al. “Enhancing transitional care in neurosurgical spinal surgery: an interprofessional simulation approach” by Bryan Schreiner et al.

by Bryan Schreiner et al. “Challenges and opportunities in neurosurgical care transition” by Laura-Nanna Lohkamp et al.

