Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Rachel A. Wolfe, DNP, CRNA, CCRN, CPN, with the Clinical Instructor of the Year Award during its 2024 Annual Congress, August 2-6, in San Diego.

The Clinical Instructor of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the teaching of Registered Resident Nurse Anesthetists (RRNAs), also known as student registered nurse anesthetists, in the clinical area. The award recognizes the individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesiology and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

During her eight years as a CRNA, Wolfe has undeniably left a lasting mark in the nurse anesthesiologist profession with her rare blend of clinical excellence and her work as a passionate anesthesia educator. Her colleagues describe her as a “natural teacher,” an apt title given her devotion to sharing thought leadership with her fellow clinicians and dedication to equipping her students with superior skill sets.

One of Wolfe’s students at the University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC) Hamot School of Anesthesia refers to her dedication to RRNAs as “truly unmatched.” As UPMC’s Assistant Director, she transformed the school’s program during the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately responding to the disruption of her students’ education by establishing clinical adaptations that later became an integral part of the program’s success. She spearheaded the improvement and modernization of the simulation lab, ensuring that UPMC RRNAs master the fundamental skills of anesthesia. Additionally, she plays an active role in RRNA education, teaching many of their classes and leading instruction of the simulation lab. She consistently goes above and beyond for her students, offering a variety of learning experiences and utilizing her professional connections to enhance their education.

Regarding her nomination, her student notes, “I cannot stress enough what an asset she is to the UPMC Hamot School of Anesthesia and how honored I am to have attended this program under her direction. There is truly no one more deserving than her to receive the Clinical Instructor of the Year Award.”

According to her colleagues, Wolfe is “so dedicated to her students that she planned to teach a class via Zoom the day after giving birth. Instead of teaching that day, she waited five whole days before coming back in. But she wouldn’t miss any more time than that.”

"I am truly grateful to those who have supported and guided me in my journey as a nurse, CRNA, and educator and I hope to inspire those around me to become and give their best,” Wolfe said. “I read this quote often by Des Linden, US marathon runner, to encourage myself and my students: The process of becoming is better than being. Set big goals and learn to love the work that gets you to them. Even if you fall short, you'll still be winning."

In addition to uplifting the next generation of CRNAs, Wolfe serves on various committees, including the UPMC Admissions Interview Selection Committee, UPMC’s Advisory Board, and the Academic Advisor Committee. She also continues to work as a CRNA at UPMC Hamot and UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Wolfe received her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Gannon University. She earned two master’s degrees—one in anesthesia from the University of Pittsburgh and the other in nursing administration and leadership from California University of Pennsylvania.