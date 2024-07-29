Newswise — Chemistry professor Barbara Reisner has been honored with the 2024 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.

The award, presented by the Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society, is presented annually and recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the teaching of chemistry.

Reisner was recognized with colleagues Joanne Stewart from Hope College and Adam Johnson from Harvey Mudd College for their work in creating and maintaining the Interactive Online Network of Inorganic Chemists, a community of practice that has enhanced the teaching of chemistry since 2006. The award also acknowledges collaboration and innovation within the chemistry education community and the role of the larger IONiC team.

Reisner and her colleagues’ efforts have broken down silos of teaching and learning in their field to make teaching a community-based endeavor where faculty can engage with and support each other. Due to their efforts’ success, their model is being applied more broadly in chemistry and positively impacting the chemistry teaching community.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for my work with the IONiC community,” Reisner said. “While Adam, Joanne and I are the recipients, this award acknowledges the effort of the entire IONiC community. IONiC has made teaching visible and public, much like research.”

The community of chemistry educators develops chemistry content shared on the Virtual Inorganic Pedagogical Electronic Resource website. Community members support one another through workshops, webinars, research symposia and conversation.

“By working as a community, we have improved our practice and made strides in enhancing the learning environment for our students,” Reisner said. “On a personal level, the community has profoundly impacted what I do in the classroom and the experiences that I provide for JMU students.”

Reisner added, “This award is especially meaningful to me because so many of the previous recipients are people I greatly admire or consider mentors.”

The award consists of a $3,000 prize and a certificate. An award ceremony will be held Nov. 14 at Simmons University in Boston.