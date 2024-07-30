Newswise — Omega Bio-tek announces the release of the MagBinder® Fit24, its first piece of hardware for labs isolating DNA or RNA from various sample types for downstream analysis. This efficient, affordable instrument utilizes coordinated magnetic rods to pick up, transfer, and release magnetic particles within reagent cartridge wells, ensuring a reliable and streamlined automated DNA and RNA purification process.

Omega Bio-tek, an innovator of nucleic acid purification applications for 25 years, will be featuring the MagBinder® Fit24 in Booth #1150, July 30 through August 1, for the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Meeting. Attendees will be able to see this new instrument in action and speak with our specialists about increasing productivity and reducing costs with this new technology. For laboratories looking for automation efficiencies without the capital investment typically associated with automation, the MagBinder® Fit24 is the premier solution.

The MagBinder® Fit24 works seamlessly with both Omega Bio-tek Mag-Bind® kits and specially designed MB Fit24™ cartridges and comes with preloaded protocols for optimal nucleic acid purification. Prefilled kits include MB Fit24™ cfDNA Kit and MB Fit24™ Blood & Tissue DNA Kit, with additional kits to be released.

About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.

Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.

Visit https://www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.

Follow us on X/Twitter: @omegabiotek

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Omega Bio-tek

Like us on Facebook: Omega Bio-tek

Follow us on Instagram: @omegabiotek

Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:

[email protected]

(770) 931-8400