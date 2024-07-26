Abstract

Newswise — Emerging research on social media influencer (SMI) marketing differentiates between micro-influencers and mega-influencers. In the present research, we establish that these two types of SMIs can yield different levels of consumer intention to generate word of mouth (WOM). Specifically, consumers are more likely to generate WOM about the endorsements made by micro- (vs. mega-) influencers. Importantly, however, such an effect of SMI type on the intention to generate WOM occurs only when consumers adopt a growth (but not fixed) mindset. This is because consumers with a growth (vs. fixed) mindset are more likely to rely on motivational attributions to judge people and their observed behaviors, causing them to perceive micro- (vs. mega-) influencers and their endorsements as more trustworthy. Consistent with this explanation, the qualifying effect of the consumer mindset on generating WOM is attenuated in the presence of other factors that increase endorsement trustworthiness, such as strong-tie recommendations. Our findings offer novel theoretical insights into how consumers perceive SMI endorsements and practical managerial guidance for generating WOM on social media.