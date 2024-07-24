Newswise — CHICAGO — The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health through laboratory medicine.

The 44 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo). Members of the ADLM board of directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:

Abbott

AESKU.GROUP GmbH

Anbio Biotechnology

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Co-Dx)

Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

DiaSorin Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Dirui Industrial Co., LTD

Fapon Biotech Inc.

Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.

Grifols

Hamilton Company

Healgen Scientific LLC

Hologic

HORIBA Medical

IDS Co, LTD

Inpeco S.A.

LGC Clinical Diagnostics

Nittobo

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation

QuidelOrtho

Radiometer

Randox Laboratories

Revvity/EUROIMMUN AG

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

SARSTEDT

Sebia

Seegene, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

SNIBE Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)

Sysmex

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

Wallonia Export-Investment Agency

Werfen

WHPM/Hemosure

Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology

CLN Print Advertiser of the Year 2024

Nova Biomedical Corporation

ADLM Digital Advertiser of the Year 2024

LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

ADLM Supporter of the Year 2024

Abbott

Patron Benefactor 2024

Siemens Healthineers

“On behalf of ADLM, I want to extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to this year’s awardees," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "Because of their invaluable support, our members have the tools and resources they need to excel in an increasingly challenging healthcare landscape."

