Newswise — CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce, honored the University of West Florida Center for Cybersecurity with the Pathway Champions: Cybersecurity Award at the CompTIA Partner Summit. The summit was held in Atlanta on July 31.

“Employers value certification as a signal of someone’s readiness for a job,” said Guy Garrett, associate director of technology and training at the UWF Center for Cybersecurity. “CompTIA Certification validates the work our students do in our courses and makes them more attractive to employers.”

Organizations and individuals were awarded for their work building a stronger technology workforce through training, education and certification programs designed to connect people with the technology skills they need to reach their full potential and attain career success. The Pathway Champions: Cybersecurity award recognizes CompTIA partners for their outstanding contributions to cybersecurity training and those that propel the next wave of cybersecurity talent. In the past two years, UWF students earned 427 CompTIA certifications.

The UWF Center for Cybersecurity is a national leader in cybersecurity workforce development and offers several programs and scholarships for cybersecurity training, upskilling and reskilling. UWF leads an 11-university coalition through the CyberSkills2Work program and serves state and local government partners through the Florida Cybersecurity Training Program.

For more information about the UWF Center for Cybersecurity, visit uwf.edu/cyber.

For more information about the CyberSkills2Work program, visit cyberskills2work.org.