The Florida Defense Support Task Force awarded the University of West Florida $320,210 to develop a pilot program that helps students prepare security clearance applications and understand the process of applying for a security clearance. The program will also facilitate internships with Florida-based defense companies that require security clearances.

"This workforce and economic development project is aimed at the heart of two vexing challenges for the defense industry growth in Florida: finding qualified employees in cybersecurity and related fields and navigating the lengthy process of obtaining security clearance for them,” said Dr. Mohamed Khabou, dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering.

UWF submitted a proposal titled "Security Clearance and Cyber Security Readiness for Florida Defense Workforce Development,” which will help 50 UWF students prepare for security clearance, achieve CompTIA Security+ certification and be ready for an internship and job placement in Florida.

The proposal was among four funded projects that received a total of $1.3 million. The investments are aimed at increasing the value of Florida’s military communities and supporting military families. The Florida Defense Support Task Force makes recommendations to support Florida’s military installations and secure the state’s position in research and development while improving the state’s military-friendly environment for service members, their families, military retirees and businesses that bring defense and military base-related jobs to the state.

The task force is comprised of 13 members, including the governor or their designee, and four members each appointed by the governor, the president of the Florida Senate, and the speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. The secretary of the Florida Department of Commerce, or their designee, serves as the ex officio, nonvoting executive director of the task force.

