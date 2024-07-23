DALLAS – July 23, 2024 – James J. Collins III, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Pharmacology at UT Southwestern Medical Center who leads groundbreaking research into the parasitic disease schistosomiasis, has been named a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator.

Dr. Collins was among 26 distinguished scientists nationwide named today as new HHMI Investigators and the only one in Texas. With his appointment, UT Southwestern now has 14 HHMI Investigators, the most of any institution in Texas. Each new investigator will receive $11 million in support over a seven-year period, which is renewable pending a scientific review by HHMI, a philanthropic organization created to advance basic biomedical research and science education for the benefit of humanity.

“By unraveling the basic biological processes of the parasite responsible for schistosomiasis, a devastating infectious disease, Dr. Collins aims through the use of powerful genomic approaches to identify vulnerabilities that can lead to the development of new therapies for a disease that affects hundreds of millions of people globally,” said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern. “We are delighted that Dr. Collins has been selected for this high honor and is joining the ranks of 13 other HHMI scientists at UT Southwestern whose bold ideas and research hold great promise for future advances.”

Schistosomes live in certain types of freshwater snails and enter an individual when skin encounters contaminated freshwater through wading, swimming, bathing, or drinking. These parasites infect people in parts of South America and Asia, but the most infections occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

Second only to malaria as the most devastating parasitic disease, schistosomiasis progresses as female parasitic worms lay millions of eggs inside the host, causing debilitating inflammatory responses and scarring as eggs get trapped in the liver, intestines, or even the brain. After years of infection, the parasite can also damage the intestines, lungs, and bladder and cause anemia, malnutrition, and learning difficulties in children.

The Collins Lab studies schistosomes from multiple angles using a variety of modern molecular approaches. Dr. Collins was the first to set up the culture conditions to monitor the reproductive cycle of the worms without having to pass it through a host. In doing so, he has transformed the understanding of schistosomes by discovering and isolating the pheromone, or signal, that male worms use to control female sexual development and egg production. Experts think that understanding and isolating this signal provides a great new direction for the field and may bring relief to the millions of people the tropical disease affects each year in developing nations.

“I am honored to be selected as an HHMI Investigator and grateful to my lab members, collaborators, my UT Southwestern colleagues, and Chair, David Mangelsdorf, Ph.D., for their tremendous support,” Dr. Collins said. “Schistosomiasis is a neglected disease by virtually every measure, particularly in terms of our understanding of basic schistosome biology. Thus, this generous and flexible support from HHMI will allow us to take our understanding of these parasites in new and exciting directions with the ultimate goal of developing new treatments for this terrible disease.”

Dr. Collins received his B.S. in biology from Southeast Missouri State University and Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. He did postdoctoral work at the University of Illinois with Phillip Newmark, Ph.D., who is also an HHMI Investigator. A Rita C. and William P. Clements, Jr. Scholar in Biomedical Research, Dr. Collins has received the Burroughs Wellcome Fund’s Investigator in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease award and the 2023 Edith and Peter O’Donnell Award in Biological Sciences from the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST). He holds the Jan and Bob Bullock Distinguished Chair for Science Education and the Jane and Bud Smith Distinguished Chair in Medicine at UT Southwestern.

