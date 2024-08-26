Newswise — CLEVELAND – A $15 million gift from Iris S. and the late Bert L. Wolstein will advance the University Hospitals mission – To Heal. To Teach. To Discover – and give rise to the Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center, a state-of-the-art education and conference center at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Iris’s visionary lead gift launches a campaign to fully philanthropically fund the new center, estimated to cost $30 million.

“Over decades of giving, the Wolsteins have made an indelible mark at UH and positively impacted countless lives, bringing hope to children facing cancer diagnoses, fueling ground-breaking medical research, and so much more,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, University Hospitals CEO and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “With their new gift, they are among the most significant donors in UH history and leave a legacy that will touch hearts and minds for generations.”

UH Cleveland Medical Center is one of the only major academic medical centers in the country without an education and conference center, but boasts one of the nation’s largest residency programs with nearly 1,200 residents and fellows. The new Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center will transform UH’s capacity to convene and train healthcare professionals, an increasingly important priority as the country navigates a critical shortage in medical staff.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual and remote learning technology and provide ample and flexible space to host national and international conferences; visiting lecturers, professors and speakers; Continuing Medical Education conferences; and more. Dedicated simulation and training labs, breakout space, a cafe and a publicly accessible art gallery will round out the building. Fundraising efforts for the project began this month.

“The Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center represents a deliberate investment in our caregivers,” said Daniel I. Simon, MD, President, Academic & External Affairs and UH Chief Scientific Officer, Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership. “A mission-critical home for learning, it will allow us to deliver on our promise to teach and to discover in new, dynamic ways and in a stunning facility.”

The Wolsteins’ past support helped launched UH’s historic $1.5 billion Discover the Difference campaign. Their new gift is now fueling UH’s $2 billion campaign – Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals. Announced in September 2023, the Because of You campaign has raised more than $1.4 billion.

“This gift is profoundly meaningful to me and something that I know Bart would have been thrilled to do,” said Iris S. Wolstein. “UH is a world-class healthcare system with unparalleled caregivers – they deserve a space to learn the best clinical practices available, refine and innovate new care models, and then export those ideas, training others across the world. It is an honor and privilege to support UH in such an enduring way.”

The new facility will be located at UH Cleveland Medical Center, situated along Euclid Avenue in front of the Center for Emergency Medicine. Dates for a groundbreaking and anticipated opening will be determined in coordination with fundraising, but as with past UH construction, the project will prioritize use of diverse and local suppliers, including small businesses, minority- and female-owned businesses.

To learn more about the new Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center at UH Cleveland Medical Center, visit UHGiving.org.

###

About The Campaign for University Hospitals

Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals is a $2 billion comprehensive effort to support the health system’s service-oriented mission. It is the most ambitious fundraising campaign in UH’s 158-year history and led by dedicated volunteer leaders Shelly Adelman and Dee Haslam. The Because of You campaign will strive to make a profound and indelible impact in five key areas: Caring for our children; Transforming cancer care; Leading discovery and innovation; Investing in our community; and Embracing emerging priorities. Learn more about UH’s historic effort to advance the care of patients in every corner of our community at UHgiving.org.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, NEOMED, Oxford University, Technion Israel Institute of Technology, and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,400 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national and international ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report and UK Brand Finance. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

###

About Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein / Cleveland, Ohio

Iris S. Wolstein, Bert L. Wolstein’s wife and business partner for more than 57 years, is President of Heritage Development Company. She has been intimately involved in many of the couple’s exceptional projects including Flats East Bank, Barrington Estates & Golf Club, Glenmoor Estates & Country Club, the Bertram Hotel and Conference Center and the Renaissance Office Building – the first new office building to be built in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in 60 years. As head of the company, Mrs. Wolstein oversees operations for Heritage Development and its subsidiaries, and is final decision maker on all projects. In addition to running the firm, Mrs. Wolstein carries on her husband’s legacy in many aspects, primarily through her involvement in a number of charitable organizations and through the couple’s ongoing philanthropy. She’s served on more than a dozen boards, from First Tee of Cleveland to the Ohio State University Foundation. With this gift, her charitable giving in the community exceeds $50 million and has benefitted the missions of University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, United Cerebral Palsy, The Ohio State University, and many others.